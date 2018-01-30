Ludhianas MSDC to turn into PM Kaushal Kendra

Ludhiana, Jan 30 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has shown interest in developing Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC) at Gill road here as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra, an official said today.

Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) has recommended developing Ludhiana MSDC as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra and implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in this centre, he said.

To review MSDC?s performance, KP Krishnan, Secretary Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, visited the centre here.

Krishnan praised the type of training being imparted at MSDC and claimed this is the best centre visited by him so far.

He said the training offered here is exactly the kind the industry demands today.

He said this is the perfect example of amalgamation of different government schemes under one roof along with industry sponsorship and appreciated the work by Gram Tarang at MSDC.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra would enable youths of rural and urban areas to become skilled through training programmes in this centre, he added. PTI VSD ANU