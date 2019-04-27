Ludi Lin boards Spike Lee-produced 'Son of the South'

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) "Aquaman" actor Ludi Lin has joined the cast of "Son of the South", directed by Barry Alexander Brown. Brown is also executive producing the civil rights-era drama along with Spike Lee, reported Variety.Based on Bob Zellner's autobiography "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek" and written by Brown, the film follows the true-life story of Zellner, an Alabama native and the grandson of a Birmingham Klansman who is pulled into the very centre of the civil rights movement.Lin will play Derek Ang, an Asian-American who gives himself to the Freedom Movement in the Deep South and ends up fighting racism alongside the Freedom Riders. PTI SHDSHD