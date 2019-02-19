'Luka Chuppi' and 'Arjun Patiala' to not release in Pakistan

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan Tuesday said he will not release his production ventures "Luka Chuppi" and "Arjun Patiala" in Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. "Lukla Chuppi" directed by Laxman Utekar features Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It releases on March 1. "Arjun Patiala" is a romantic-comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films. It stars Kriti, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma and releases on May 3. The move comes after the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer "Total Dhamaal" decided not to release the film in Pakistan. PTI KKP SHD SHDSHD