Luke Perry, star of 90's show 'Beverly Hills, 90210', dies at 52; Hollywood mourns

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) Actor Luke Perry, the star of hit 90's television show "Beverly Hills, 90210", has passed away. He was 52.The actor was hospitalised last week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, a wealthy suburb of Los Angeles. He was kept under observation.Perry's representative Arnold Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor was surrounded by his family members at the time of his death."He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie; fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer; ex-wife, Minnie Sharp; mother, Ann Bennett; stepfather, Steve Bennett; brother, Tom Perry; sister, Amy Coder; and other close family and friends," said Robinson."The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," he added.The actor's hospitalisation coincided with the day Fox announced the reboot of "Beverly Hills 90210" with the original cast scheduled for a reappearance, though Perry was not believed to return.Perry was born as Coy Luther Perry to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry Jr, a steelworker, on October 11, 1966 in Ohio.Before becoming an actor, Perry worked in an asphalt paving company. His earliest roles were in "Loving" (198788) and "Another World" (198889). In his breakout show "Beverly Hills", which ran from 1990 to 2000, Perry played the brooding, suave high school student Dylan McKay. The series followed the lives and romantic entanglements of a group of teenagers living in an affluent area of Los Angeles. The role made him a global superstar and a teenage idol."I'm going to be linked with him until I die, but that's actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He's mine," Perry was once quoted as saying about his career-defining role.The actor's most recent stint was on The CW's comic book adaptation "Riverdale", in which he portrayed Fred Andrews, the father of show's protagonist Archie Andrews. His last cinematic outing would be Quentin Tarantino's ninth directorial "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead. The film will release in July this year.Shortly after the news of his death broke, Perry's "90210" co-stars -- Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Shannon Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris -- were among the first to pay tributes to the actor."Dearest Luke - I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP," Carteris wrote on Twitter.Ziering posted a photo of himself with Perry on Instagram and captioned it, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years.""May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it," he added.In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Garth said she is feeling heartbroken. "He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss," she added. Doherty said, "I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind." Actors Sarah Michelle Geller, Rosario Dawson and DiCaprio also condoled Perry's death."Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honour to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones," DiCaprio posted on Twitter. Geller, who starred in TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", based on Perry's 1992 horror comedy of the same name, shared a photo of hers with the actor on Instagram."My entire high school experience was shaped by Brenda and Dylan. Now I have to hold my dear friend @theshando hand, while she mourns the loss of #lukeperry This is not how it's supposed to happen. I hope his family knows many lives he touched. 'I chose. I chose you. I want you. I've always wanted you' - my favourite quote," she wrote in the caption.Dawson tweeted, "Luke Perry. My teen crush. I'm glad I got to tell you. Sheepishly red faced and all. You were lovely and you gave great hugs. Grateful to witness and experience your kindness and warmth. #RestInPeace love. Blessings to your family.""Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa described Perry as "a father, brother, friend and mentor"."So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he'd call me and we'd talk about... Everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends," he wrote.Meanwhile, the production on the next season of "Riverdale" was halted in the wake of Perry's death. PTI RB RBRB