Lundbeck launches antidepressant in India

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Drug firm Lundbeck Thursday said it has launched in India Brintellix tablets, which are used for treatment of Major Depressive Disorder. The company has launched the drug after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Lundbeck India said. "We are pleased to be able to offer a new treatment option to the patients with depression which can address all the symptoms of depression, helping the patient to function better," Lundbeck India Country Manager Maninder Singh Sahwney said. Depression is a complex disease that involves mood, physical and cognitive symptoms, he added. Lundbeck is a Denmark-based pharma company.