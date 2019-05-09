Lupin, Aptissen sign pact to sell Osteoarthritis injection in Canada

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Swiss company Aptissen to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada. This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the treatment of Osteoarthritis, Lupin informed the BSE. "Lupin and Aptissen announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement under which Aptissen has granted Lupin the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada," it said. Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is the intra-articular injection product for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol, the company said, adding that "Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health Canada and an additional strength is currently under review." Sofia Mumtaz, President of Lupin Pharma Canada said, "We are pleased to partner with Aptissen for marketing and distribution of Synolis VA, a branded product in Canada. "This partnership helps us expand our product portfolio in the Canadian market. We remain committed to bring superior medical products and leverage our distribution strength to allow easy access to specialty medicines in the market." Shares of Lupin were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 855.15 on the BSE. PTI ABI ANSANS