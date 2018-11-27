Lupin gets 1 observation from USFDA for Tarapur facility

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has received an observation in the establishment inspection report (EIR) given by the US health regulator for its Tarapur facility in Maharashtra. The inspection, conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between August 27 and August 31, concluded with an inspectional observation, Lupin said in a statement. "For Lupin, meeting and exceeding global quality and procedural standards has always been paramount. We are committed to upholding the highest levels of quality and compliance standards across all our facilities," said Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta. Founded in 1992, the Tarapur facility manufactures active pharmaceuticals ingredients, the company said. Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 854.00 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS ANS