Lupin gets 4 observations from USFDA after closure of pharmacovigilance inspection

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has received four observations in the establishment inspection report (EIR) given by the US health regulator following the closure of pharmacovigilance inspection. "The inspection included a comprehensive scrutiny of practices and procedures for reporting of adverse events of Lupin's marketed products worldwide. The inspection closed with four observations," the company said in a regulatory filing. Lupin has received the EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection, indicating successful closure of the inspection, the filing added. The inspection was conducted at its global pharmacovigilance group DSRM (Drug Safety & Risk Management) based out of Mumbai between January 14-18, 2019, Lupin said. The USFDA issues an EIR to an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection following the closure of the inspection. Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 802.80 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR