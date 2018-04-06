Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin today said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Pithampur, Unit 1 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted in July 2017, it said in a BSE filing.

USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

In November last, Lupin had received warning letter from USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Pithampur.

The stock of Lupin was trading at Rs 812.60, up 3.38 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.