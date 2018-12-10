Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for generic Apixaban tablets

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received a tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Apixaban tablets.The company has received the tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Apixaban tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.The product is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Eliquis tablets in the same strengths, it added.Eliquis tablets 2.5 mg and 5 mg had annual sales of approximately USD 6,366 million in the US, Lupin added.The tablets are used for reducing the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in non valvular atrial fibrillation, among other purposes. Shares of Lupin Monday closed at Rs 815.05 per scrip on BSE, down 2.96 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW ANU