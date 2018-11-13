Lupin gets USFDA nod for Asthma drug

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Drug major Lupin Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Budesonide Inhalation Suspension single-dose ampules, used for treating Asthma. The product approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Pulmicort Respules Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Quoting IQVIA MAT September data, Lupin said, the said Asthma drug had annual sales of around USD 474.5 million in the US. Shares of Lupin were Tuesday trading 1.30 per cent down at Rs 849.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK SHWDRR