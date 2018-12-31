Lupin gets USFDA nod for Clobazam Oral Suspension

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Clobazam Oral Suspension, used to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC's Onfi Oral Suspension, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. The drug is indicated for treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients of two years of age or older. Clobazam Oral Suspension (2.5 mg/ml) had annual sales of around USD 260.2 million in the US. Lupin shares Monday ended 0.78 per cent up at Rs 845.60 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW HRS