Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic skin treatment ointment

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin said Monday it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market its Triamcinolone Acetonide ointment, used to treat skin conditions, in the US market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Incs Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, Lupin said in a statement. As per the IQVIA MAT June 2018 sales data, Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment had annual sales of around USD 25.7 million in the US. Lupin shares Monday ended 0.51 per cent up at Rs 882.10 on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW MRMR