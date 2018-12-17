Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic Tadalafil tablets

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate, in the American market.The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Adcirca tablets.According to IQVIA MAT September data, Adcirca tablets, 20 mg, had annual sales of around USD 503.8 million in the US.Lupin shares were trading 0.85 per cent up at Rs 850 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HRS MR