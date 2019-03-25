Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Viagra tablets

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil tablets, used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in the American market. The company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Viagra tablets, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The Mumbai-based company has received approval for its product in various strengths, it added. Sildenafil tablets are a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). According to IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Sildenafil tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had annual sales of around USD 611 million in the US market. Lupin's shares were trading 1.73 per cent down at Rs 730.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HRS