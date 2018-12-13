Lupin gets USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Thursday said it has received a tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Dimethyl Fumarate delayed release capsules used to treat multiple sclerosis. The drug is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company has received the tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Biogen Incs Tecfidera capsules in strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg, Lupin said in a statement. Tecfidera capsules had annual sales of around USD 3,545.4 million in the US. Lupin shares Thursday ended 2.97 per cent up at Rs 846.25 on the BSE. PTI MSS SHWSHW