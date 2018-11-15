Lupin gets USFDA nod for myelodysplastic syndrom drug

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Decitabine for injection, used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The company has received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Decitabine for Injection, 50 mg/vial, single-dose vial, Lupin said in a statement. Decitabine -- the generic version of Otsuka's Dacogen for Injection, 50mg/vial -- had annual sales of approximately USD 135.9 million in the US, it said. Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 852.00 apiece on the BSE, up 1.27 per cent from their previous close. PTI SVK SHWMKJ