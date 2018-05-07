Lupin gets USFDA nod for skin treatment drug

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Drug major Lupin today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clobetasol Propionate ointment, used to treat inflammation and itching caused by a number of skin conditions, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Incs Temovate ointment, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The product is indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

According to MAT sales data, Clobetasol Propionate ointment had annual sales of around USD 120 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin today ended 2.52 per cent down at Rs 774.65 on the BSE.