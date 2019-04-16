Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic depression drug

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Fluoxetine Tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration(USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Eli Lilly and Companys Prozac tablets, Lupin said in a statement. The product is also indicated for treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder, Bulimia Nervosa and panic disorder, it said. Shares of Lupin were trading up 0.23 per cent at Rs 832.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS RVKRVK