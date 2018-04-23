Lupin gets USFDA nod to market its Tetrabenazine tablets

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market in America its Tetrabenazine tablets used for treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntingtons disease. The company has received final approval to market the 12.5 mg and 25 mg tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to BSE. The tablets are generic versions of Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLCs Xenazine tablets in the same strengths, it added. As per IQVIA MAT Jan 2018 data, Tetrabenazine tablets, 12.5 mg and 25 mg had annual sales of around USD 288.1 million in the US, Lupin said. The product is indicated for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntingtons disease, it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 808.80 per scrip on BSE, up 1.31 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT SA