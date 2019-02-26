Lupin launches acne symptoms treatment tablets in US

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched in the US Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne. The company has launched Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP in the strength of 55 mg, after receiving an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said.As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the product had annual sales of around USD 76.8 million in the US, Lupin said. The product is a generic version of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Solodyn tablets in the same strength, it added.The tablets are indicated to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older, it added.Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 773.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT RUJ ANUANU