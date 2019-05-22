Lupin launches asthma treatment drug in US

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Wednesday said it has launched Budesonide Inhalation Suspension single-dose ampules, used to treat asthma, in the US market. The company has launched its generic product after receiving the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement. The Mumbai-based company's product is a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LPs Pulmicort Respules Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL. It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children from 12 months to 8 years of age. As per IMS MAT March 2019 data, the drug had annual sales of around USD 385.4 million in the US, the company said. Lupin shares were trading 1.08 per cent up at Rs 755.60 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS ANSANS