Lupin launches chronic angina treatment drug in the US

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Thursday announced exclusive launch of Ranolazine extended-release (ER) tablets, indicated for the treatment of chronic angina, in the US market. The newly launched product, in strengths of 500 mg and 1,000 mg, is a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Ranexa ER tablets, Lupin said in BSE filing. Quoting IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Lupin said Ranolazine ER tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg had an annual sales of approximately USD 945 million in the US. "This is a meaningful product and further strengthens our portfolio of generic products in the US. Launching exclusive and semi-exclusive generics is an important stepping stone as we transition to more complex generics," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said. "Products like Ranolazine bring significant savings to US consumers and are a key part of our vision to bring exclusive high quality, affordable medicines to the market, he added. Shares of Lupin were trading 0.29 per cent up at Rs 769.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS