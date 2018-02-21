Lupin launches dementia treatment capsules in US

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin today said it has launched its Memantine Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the American market after getting approval from the US health regulator. The company has launched Memantine Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the strengths of 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, 28mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement. The companys products are generic versions of Allergan??s Namenda XR capsules, it added. "It is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of the Alzheimers type," Lupin said. As per IQVIA MAT December 2017 data, Memantine Hydrochloride ER capsules 7mg, 14mg, 21mg, 28mg had annual sales of approximately USD 936 million in the US, it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 812.90 apiece on the BSE, down 0.36 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT BJ -