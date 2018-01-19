Lupin launches Doxycycline Hyclate tablet in US

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin today said it has launched Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP, 100 mg in the US market, used for treatment of infections and acne.

The company announced launch of its Doxycycline Hyclate Tablet USP, 100 mg having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The companys drug is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizers Vibra-Tabs, 100 mg, it added.

The drug is used in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.

As per IMS MAT November 2017 data, the drug had annual sales of approximately USD 144 million in the US.