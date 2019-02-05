Lupin launches generic antidepressant drug in US

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched in the US generic Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules that are used in treatment of symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder.Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules USP have been launched in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 75 mg after receiving approval for the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.The product is a generic version of SP ECGX LLC's Anafranil capsules in the same strengths, it added.The drug is indicated for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms, Lupin said.As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules in the three strengths had annual sales of USD 96.2 million in the US, it added.Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 837.25 per scrip on BSE, down 2.31 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT ANU