Lupin launches generic influenza treatment capsules in US

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin today said it has launched in the US market its generic Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules, used for treatment of influenza. The company said in a BSE filing that it has launched its tablets after receiving the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg and 75 mg, are generic versions of Hoffman-La Roche Incs Tamiflu capsules in the same strengths, it added. The product is "indicated for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza A and B in patients two weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours, and prophylaxis of influenza A and B in patients one year and older", Lupin said. The capsules had annual sales of about USD 518 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT December 201 data, it added. Lupin Ltd stock was trading 2.81 per cent higher at Rs 843.95 in the afternoon trade on BSE. PTI AKT SA