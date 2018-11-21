Lupin launches generic of Xenazine in US

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Wednesday announced the launch of Tetrabenazine tablets, used for the treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease in the United States. The company had received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier this year to market the drug in the strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg tablets, Lupin said in a BSE filing.Tetrabenazine tablets is indicated for the treatment of chorea (neurological disorder characterised by jerky involuntary movements affecting especially the shoulders) associated with Huntington's disease. The approved product is the generic equivalent of Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America, LLC's Xenazine tablets.Quoting IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, Lupin said Xenazine tablets had annual sales of USD 153 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 850 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR