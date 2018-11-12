Lupin launches generic pneumonia drug in US

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin said Monday it has launched the generic Atovaquone oral suspension, which is used for the prevention and treatment of pneumonia, in the US market. The company has launched its Atovaquone oral suspension USP, 750 mg/5 ml, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE. The company's product is the generic version of Glaxosmithkline LLC's Mepron oral suspension in the same strength, it added. As per IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension USP, 750 mg/5 ml had annual sales of around USD 119 million in the US, Lupin said. The product is indicated for the prevention of pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia (PCP) in adults and adolescents aged 13 years and older who cannot tolerate trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole. It is also for the treatment of mild-to-moderate PCP in adults and adolescents aged 13 years and older who cannot tolerate trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd Monday closed at Rs 860.50 on BSE, up 0.74 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT SHW MRMR