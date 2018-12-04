Lupin launches generic prostatic hyperplasia treatment drug in US

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched generic Silodosin capsules, used for treatment of signs and symptoms of benign enlargement of the prostate gland, in the US market. The company has launched its Silodosin capsules in the strengths of 4 mg and 8 mg after receiving an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, the company said in a statement. The company's product is generic equivalent of Allergan's Rapaflo capsules, it added. As per IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, Rapaflo had annual sales of USD 198.5 million in the US, Lupin said. The capsules are indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), it added. Shares of Lupin today closed at Rs 888.05 per scrip on BSE, down 1.14 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT RUJ MKJ