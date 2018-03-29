Lupin launches generic psoriasis drug in US

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin today said it has launched its Clobetasol Propionate spray, used for treating plaque psoriasis, in the American market.

The company has launched Clobetasol Propionate spray, 0.05 per cent, after receiving an approval for it from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The companys product is the generic version of Galderma Laboratories, LPs Clobex spray in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT January 2018 data, the spray had an annual sales of around USD 30.5 million in the US.

The spray is "indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis affecting up to 20 per cent body surface area in patients 18 years of age or older," Lupin said. PTI AKT SBT