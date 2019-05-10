Lupin launches generic seizure drug in US

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched in the US its generic Clobazam tablets used for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with epilepsy that begins early in life.The company has launched Clobazam tablets in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration, Lupin said in a statement.The product is a generic version of Lundbeck Pharms LLC's Onfi tablets in the same strengths, it added.As per IQVIA MAT March 2019 data, Clobazam tablets, in the two strengths, had an annual sales of around USD 479 million in the US, Lupin said. The tablets are indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older, it added. Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 849.70 per scrip on BSE, down 1.67 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU