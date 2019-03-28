Lupin launches generic skin treatment cream in US market

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Thursday said it has launched Fluocinonide Ointment, used to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations, in the US market. The product is a generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLCs Lidex ointment, Lupin said in a statement. The ointment is indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. As per IQVIA MAT January data, Fluocinonide Ointment USP had annual sales of around USD 15 million (about Rs 103 crore) in the US. Shares of Lupin Thursday ended 0.01 per cent down at Rs 724.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS RUJ RVKRVK