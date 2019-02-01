Lupin launches NaMuscla in Germany, UK

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched NaMuscla, an orphan drug used for the treatment myotonia in adults in Germany and the United Kingdom. An orphan drug is a synthetic pharmaceutical which remains commercially undeveloped. NaMuscla, designated an orphan drug by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is the first treatment to be licensed across the EU for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults, with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders, the company said. Myotonia refers to a neuromuscular condition in which the relaxation of a muscle is impaired. The launch of the drug in Germany and the UK follows the European Commission's approval of the product on December 18, 2018, Lupin said in a statement. The product will be commercialised in Germany by Hormosan Pharma GmbH, a full subsidiary of Lupin Ltd, and in the UK by Lupin Healthcare (UK) Ltd, it added. "NaMuscla is the first licensed therapy for myotonia across the EU and offers an effective treatment option for patients living with this life-altering symptom. We look forward to additional launches for patients in other EU territories through 2019 and 2020," Lupin EMEA President Thierry Volle said. Lupin has ongoing partnering discussions for the commercialisation of NaMuscla in European territories outside of Germany and the UK, Lupin said. PTI AKT DRR