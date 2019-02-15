Lupin launches seizures drug in US

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched generic Clobazam oral suspension, used for treatment of seizures associated with a severe form of epilepsy, in the US market. The company has launched its Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement. The product is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC's Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5mg/mL, it added. As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL had annual sales of USD 253 million in the US, Lupin said. "It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older," the company added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 775.80 per scrip on BSE, down 4.32 per cent. PTI AKT ABM