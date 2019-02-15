scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lupin launches seizures drug in US

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched generic Clobazam oral suspension, used for treatment of seizures associated with a severe form of epilepsy, in the US market. The company has launched its Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement. The product is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC's Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5mg/mL, it added. As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL had annual sales of USD 253 million in the US, Lupin said. "It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older," the company added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 775.80 per scrip on BSE, down 4.32 per cent. PTI AKT ABM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos