Lupin launches skin ointment in US

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched generic Clobetasol Propionate ointment used for treatment of inflammation and itching caused by a number of skin conditions in the US market. The company has launched Clobetasol Propionate ointment USP in the strength of 0.05 per cent. It had earlier received approval for the product from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement. The company's product is the generic version of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc's Temovate ointment in the same strength, it added. As per the IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP 0.05 per cent had annual sales of around USD 93.4 million in the US, it said. "It is a super-high potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses," Lupin added. Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 865.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.15 per cent from its previous close.