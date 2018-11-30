Lupin launches skin-treatment cream in US

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin Friday said it has launched skin-treatment cream Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide in the US market. The company has launched the product after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Lupin's product is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals' Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream indicated for the treatment of cutaneous candidiasis. As per IQVIA MAT September 2018 data, the cream had annual sales of USD 54.3 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 1.72 per cent up at Rs 880 per scrip on BSE. PTI MSS SHW ANUANU