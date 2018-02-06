Lupin shares drop nearly 6 pc, mcap dips by Rs 2,269 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shares of drug firm Lupin today plunged nearly 6 per cent after the company reported 64.97 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2017.

The stock dropped 5.90 per cent to end at Rs 801.65 on BSE. Intra-day, it tumbled 7.26 per cent to Rs 790 -- its 52- week low.

On NSE, shares of the company dived 5.67 per cent to close at Rs 800.90.

The companys market valuation fell by Rs 2,268.82 crore to Rs 36,239.18 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 4.43 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 46 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Lupin today reported 64.97 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.73 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of dip in US sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 633.11 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated income from operations also declined to Rs 3,900.36 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 4,404.94 crore for the same period a year ago. PTI SUM SBT