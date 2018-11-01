Lupin shares fall over 4% post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Shares of Lupin Thursday fell by over 4 per cent after the drug maker reported a 41.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2018. The stock dropped 4.13 per cent to end at Rs 852.20 on the BSE. Intra-day, it declined 4.49 per cent to Rs 849. On the NSE, shares of the company declined by 3.89 per cent to close at Rs 851. Lupin Wednesday reported a 41.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 266 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018 as sales slipped in the US market. The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 455 crore for the July-September period of 2017-18. Sales for the quarter increased marginally to Rs 3,890.9 crore as compared to Rs 3,874.2 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. PTI SUM SHWANS