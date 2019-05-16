Lupin shares tank 6 pc after observations from USFDA for Aurangabad plant

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Shares of Lupin Limited dropped 6 per cent Thursday after the company received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility. The scrip declined 6 per cent to Rs 736.10 on the BSE. On the NSE, shares tanked 5.84 per cent to Rs 736.40. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement Wednesday. "The inspection at the Aurangabad facility closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," it added. Lupin Wednesday posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 296.37 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal. PTI SUM ANSANS