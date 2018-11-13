(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Lupita Nyongo wore Platinum jewelry from Harry Winston to the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards in New York on November 7th. Secret Combination cascading drop diamond necklace, set in platinum (58.53 carats) Sunflower diamond earrings, set in platinum (4.62 carats) Sparkling cluster diamond ring, set in platinum (2.34 carats) Pirouette diamond ring, set in platinum (2.83 carats)Trend Alert: Statement necklaces set in platinum are popular on the red carpet, as also seen on Chrissy Teigen at the WSJ. Innovation Awards, Lady Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere of her film A Star is Born, Heidi Klum at the Primetime Emmy Awards, and Priyanka Chopra while in New York on September 7th. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites: @Trueplatinum950www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi. Image: Lupita Nyongo Wearing Platinum Jewelry from Harry Winston PWRPWR