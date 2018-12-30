'Luther' next season will be extremely complex, says Idris Elba

London, Dec 30 (PTI) Idris Elba has promised that the upcoming fifth season of his hit series "Luther" will be "extremely complex".The 46-year-old actor, who plays the title role of DCI John Luther in the BBC police drama, said the new four-part show will be worth the wait."This season is extremely complex. There is one antagonist, one killer, but so many things fall out of that and it starts to unfold and unfold..."There are some really incredible moments. And I think there will definitely be things we haven't seen in 'Luther' before. It's the one that really answers some of the unanswered questions about John," Elba said, according to DigitalSpy.The new installment will also deliver some of the most "f**king horrible" sequences to feature on the series till date, he added.The actor said working on a show like "Luther" is an exhausting commitment and the team needed to replenish themselves to be able to come back with full force."'Luther' wouldn't work if we did it year-in, year-out, because it's very dark. I think for Neil (Cross), and the producers, and my sanity... "I couldn't do this all the time. I think the fans have grown to know that this doesn't come every year, and we do it slightly differently," Elba said.The fifth series scheduled to premiere from January 1.It was recently announced that a movie version of "Luther" is in the works. PTI RDSRDS