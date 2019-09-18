Lutyens' Delhi redevelopment: Govt to constitute core team to supervise project

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The government will soon constitute a core team of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officers to execute the ambitious redevelopment plan for Central Vista, the over three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, in Lutyens' Delhi.At an event here, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said he is in the process of selecting officers of the CPWD which has been given the responsibility of executing the project."The CPWD has been given a big responsibility. I am in the process of selecting some people who have positivity and commitment to take the country's glory to a new height," he said.Earlier this month, the government had floated a request for proposal (RFP) for "development or redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista.""RFPs have been floated. Although works will be executed by other companies, the core team will have the responsibility of supervising the project," the housing and urban affairs secretary said.Last week, the Narendra Modi government unveiled its mega plan to redevelop the over three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.Sources in the CPWD said the decision on which building will be razed while redeveloping the Central Vista will be taken only after seeing the designs to be submitted by bidders.The development or redevelopment of Parliament will be done by August 2022. By next year, the Central Vista will be redeveloped and the common Central Secretariat will be built by 2024. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD