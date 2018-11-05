Luxasia Goes Live With ETP Omni-channel Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ETP Group is proud to announce that Luxasia, the leading omni-channel partner for beauty and luxury lifestyle brand distribution, retail, and e-commerce in Asia Pacific, has gone live successfully with ETP's Omni-channel Retail Solutions in "Freyja", its new community beauty hub in the Philippines, with the ETP V5.5 POS, Mobile POS and Omni-channel Connect software successfully integrated with its online store, CRM and ERP. Luxasia's Group CEO, Dr. Wolfgang Baier says, "We are constantly upgrading our backend systems to improve our delivery of delightful consumer experiences, be it in stores or online. This partnership with ETP enables Luxasia to better provide consumers with omni-channel access to their beauty wants, complete with the ease of payments." "ETP is delighted and proud to partner with Luxasia Group in its initiative to become the 'beauty omni leader' in Asia Pacific. ETP's forward looking Omni-channel Retail Solutions are well suited for complementing Luxasia's constant endeavor to provide a seamless experience across online and offline channels. We would like to see their operations benefit from ETP's strong retail lifestyle domain expertise and robust omni-channel product suite along with localization enabled processes," says Naresh Ahuja, Chairman and CEO, ETP Group. About ETP Founded in 1988, ETP is Asia's leading Omni-channel Retail Solutions company headquartered in Singapore, serving market leaders in more than 22 countries across Asia Pacific, India and the Middle East. ETP's enterprise class, omni-channel solutions include Omni-channel POS, Mobility, CRM, Marketing and Promotion Campaigns, Supply Chain Management, Omni-channel Analytics and Omni-channel Connect. ETP has successfully executed over 500 enterprise software projects across 35,000+ stores for 300+ brands. ETP's unique value proposition is its ability to create and deliver innovative products and implement them successfully with domain expertise delivered by hundreds of consultants embodying ETP's best practices. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181101/2286741-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181101/2286741-1-bPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181101/2286741-1-c PWRPWR