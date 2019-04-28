Luxury bus with Gujarat number plate seized in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A luxury bus bearing a number plate of Gujarat was Sunday seized in Tiloi assembly segment which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency, officials said."A luxury bus bearing number plate of Gujarat was seized by the authorities concerned on a complaint by villagers. People travelling in the vehicle reportedly distributed pamphlets related to Congress party without any permission," Sub-divisional magistrate, Tiloi, Sunil Trivedi told PTI. He said the bus driver and another person were taken into custody by police. PTI CORR NAV SRY