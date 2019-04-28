scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Luxury bus with Gujarat number plate seized in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A luxury bus bearing a number plate of Gujarat was Sunday seized in Tiloi assembly segment which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency, officials said."A luxury bus bearing number plate of Gujarat was seized by the authorities concerned on a complaint by villagers. People travelling in the vehicle reportedly distributed pamphlets related to Congress party without any permission," Sub-divisional magistrate, Tiloi, Sunil Trivedi told PTI. He said the bus driver and another person were taken into custody by police. PTI CORR NAV SRY

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos