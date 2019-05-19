Luxury car driven by woman in 'inebriated state' overturns after hitting divider on Akbar Road

/R New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A luxury car allegedly driven by a woman in an "inebriated state" overturned after hitting a divider on Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi area on Sunday, police said. The car was seen overturned in a side lawn of the road in the morning, they said, adding that neither the occupant of the car nor any person with injuries was found at the spot. It is believed that the incident took place at around 3 am, police said. All hospitals in New Delhi and the Central Delhi area were checked but no information about any injured driver was found, they said. Later, police said, the car owner was traced by the registration number of the vehicle and he was informed about the incident. It was later known that the injured woman driver was rushed to a hospital by her friends who were accompanying her in another car. The woman was discharged after first aid, a senior police officer said. The car belonged to an owner of an IAS coaching academy in the city, he said. He informed police that the car was in possession of his daughter, the officer said. Investigations confirmed that the car was driven by the woman on high speed and she was in an "inebriated state". She lost balance and rammed into the median, he said. There was another woman in the car at the time of the accident, he added. "After hitting the road divider, the car flipped several times before coming to a halt. Their friends, who were following them in another car, rescued them and took them to a hospital," the officer added. The car has been impounded and the woman driver has been fined under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. PTI AMP AQS