Luxury Connect Business School, India Collaborates with Accademia Del Lusso, Italy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Gurugram, Haryana, India(NewsVoir) Accademia del Lusso is pleased to announce a new partnership in India with Luxury Connect Business School, LCBS and together have crafted a new 12 weeks program for students to experience Made in Italy and Luxury Goods Industry in Italy. This 12-week course structure is curated as a 3-month optional term, as an inclusive part of a 10 months Masters Diploma in Luxury Management delivered by LCBS. LCBS students have a great opportunity to expose themselves to the seat of luxury brands and understand the DNA besides the unique system of luxury brand management conceptualised and created by Italian Luxury Brands. Luxury Connect Business School set up in 2012 in Delhi (NCR Region), India is tied up with International schools to give the right amount of international exposure. According to research report "The Status of Luxury Talent in India" by Luxury Connect, it has been found that the existing Manpower Lacks in Professional Luxury Expertise and at times unable to maintain the standards of a Luxury Brand. A brief synopsis of the report was carried by Forbes India (March13 issue) while the entire report was covered by The Luxury Society. Luxury Connect has been amongst the first few to identify this surging task and set up Indias first and only Luxury B School Luxury Connect Business School (LCBS). With the expected rising demand, they have customized and designed various programs to focus education and training in areas like brand management, retail services and skills, customer relationship management and more. LCBS targets to secure the Luxury Segment by offering specialized luxury education and re-skilling programs via Executive as well as student education tracks. Global best practices and content formations by world renowned schools like Accademia del Lusso coupled with our extensive experience on the Indian landscape will help bridge the rising gap of skilled talent. During the course students will see Italian Luxury Goods with their own eyes through guided visits to famous Fashion locations. Speaking on this association, Abhay Gupta, Founder & CEO LCBS, commented on the value offering created by LCBS in academic collaboration with ADL as A unique opportunity & benefits to its students to learn, network, engage, immerse & experience the global perspective of handling true luxury brands, their environment and the matured luxury consumer behaviour. The learnings carried forward from this stint will help them implement better and more robust strategies back home in their emerging market and evolving consumer base. For LCBS, this collaboration will pave new pathways and create history in the domain of luxury talent in India and other emerging markets. Pietro Luigi Polidori, CEO of Accademia del Lusso, is pleased to welcome LCBS as a valued partner of Accademia del Lusso and congratulates the two Academic Teams for crafting an excellent custom program for LCBS students to benefit from. "For us, made in Italy means high quality and excellence, artistic sensibility, taste, attention to detail and creative genius: Made in Italy is a distinctive cultural value, unique in the world. Nowadays, Luxury Goods and Made in Italy are directly connected in terms of quality and distinctiveness. Those who wish to enter into the innovative processes of businesses in the Bel Paese or the European Panorama cannot ignore knowing about these variables, how they have evolved in time and how they are capable today of responding to the radical changes in the economic scene and the constant growth of competition, now globalised." Accademia del Lusso end of years fashion show was recently featured on Vogue Italia. Image: Students Enjoying an Industry Connect Session with Leaders of Luxury Industry PWRPWR