Luxury Tableware finds new meaning with the launch of Ariane’s latest collections

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Food, said Hippocrates is the best medicine. When ornamented and presented well, this medicine is most effective and pleasurable. The different collections of luxury tableware from Ariane Fine Porcelain bring alive the intricacies of preparations and bejewel the food with their fine design and aesthetic craft. A recent study led by gastrophysicist Professor Charles Spence at the Oxford University revealed that making food look good makes it effectively taste better. In an endeavour to create such luxury tableware, Ariane Fine Porcelain announces the launch of its latest collections Oxide, Rock, Cube, and Erosion in Goa on 29th June 2019. Each collection boasts of solid craftsmanship and unique design that can serve various food items catering to different moods and situations. With advanced technical knowhow, state of the art production techniques and an incredibly creative team of experts, Ariane prides itself in durable and quality luxury tableware perfectly suited for fine hospitality, catering and various other food and beverage establishments. With the launch of their latest set of collections, Ariane Fine Porcelain aims to target and fulfil formal, semi-formal and informal requirements of the industry with chic style and immaculate craft. The charm of the CUBE collection lies in its lucidity of usage and its simple yet sophisticated design.The EROSION collection thrives in its vulnerability by presenting the corrosive nature of cutlery with stylistic edgy in monotone shades.The uneven designing of the OXIDE collection and its deep dark shades add immense value and its thickness augments its usage for classic meals.With a contemporary look and blending rustic modernity is the ROCK collection which boasts of lovely pastel shades that allure the user at once.With these collections Europes Fine Porcelain brand adds to the existing array of fine quality products suitable for multiple uses. These are aimed to suit the needs of the Food and Beverage industry and add value to the existing collection of Arianes tableware by reaching a wider audience. With an ability to produce over 25,000 units per day and approximately 4,130 tons annually, their range of products include Hollow wares, Miniatures, Tea and Coffee pots, Sugar and Pepper Shakers, Bowls, Saucers, Plates etc. ISO certified Ariane Fine Porcelain has successfully completed various quality checks living up to international standards of fine tableware. Ariane Fine Porcelain has gained a leading position in the tableware industry with a presence across 33+ countries and a fine portfolio with customers like Taj, Marriot, Novotel, Ritz Carton, Raddison, Ramada, etc. Our products are made with the expertise of industry professionals for industry professionals and with the launch of our latest set of collections, we hope to take design, and craftsmanship to greater heights, says Sunny Malesha, Business Strategist at Ariane Porcelain. For further details, you may visit https://arianeporcelain.com/ PWRPWR