Lynching of minorities in BJP-ruled states continue with impunity: Yechury

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleged that lynching of minorities in BJP-ruled states "continue with impunity", reacting to reports of a retired Army captain beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh. The 64-year-old retired Army officer, Amanullah, was beaten to death on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village in Amethi district, according to police. "Lynchings of minorities in BJP ruled states continues with impunity. That the victim was a retired army officer only bears testimony to the level of hatred being fuelled by this political ideology where those responsible for punishing lynchers protect them," he tweeted. Amanullah and his wife were in their house when a group of people attacked them with sticks, his son told police. PTI ASG CK