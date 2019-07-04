M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi named DMK's youth wing chief

/R Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Actor and son of DMK president M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Thursday appointed the party's youth wing secretary, his first post in the Dravidian outfit. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the managing director of party organ "Murasoli", actively engaged himself in the DMK's election campaign in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies. DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan, in a release here, said Udhayanidhi will replace incumbent M P Saminathan as party's youth wing secretary, a key post in the DMK, which was held by M K Stalin for decades. Udhayanidhi began his career in the film industry as a producer and later essayed the role of hero in Tamil flicks. His elevation comes against the background of party district units' backing him for a key role in the DMK's youth wing following the elections. PTI VGN SS AQS